TN will soon become water surplus: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday promised that Tamil Nadu, which had become power surplus State during late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s period, would soon also become ‘water resourceful’ due to the recent initiatives of his government. He also called upon the public to extend their cooperation to the Water Resources Conservation and Augmentation Mission.

Delivering his Independence Day address after hoisting the Tricolour at the ramparts of Fort St George, Palaniswami underscored the need for water conservation and steps taken to this effect by the State government. “The government is keen on conserving every drop of rainwater, and the water resources conservation mission and the Kudimaramathu scheme will prevent water scarcity in future even if the monsoons fail the State,” he said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami added that the government was taking steps to implement 'Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery' to clean up Cauvery river on the lines of the project for cleaning up river Ganga.

Similar steps would be taken to avoid rivers Bhavani, Vaigai, Amaravathi and Thamirabarani from getting polluted. The State government has urged the Centre to expeditiously implement the Cauvery-Godavari rivers linking project so that it would resolve water requirements for irrigation and drinking purposes in many districts.

Seeking to allay fears over the Inter-State Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill which provides for setting up of a single tribunal for adjudicating water disputes, the chief minister said, "Even if the single tribunal starts functioning, the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee, would continue to function as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Stating that the State government was firm in its two-language policy, Palaniswami asserted that the AIADMK government would oppose any scheme which would affect the people of Tamil Nadu.

He also recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.