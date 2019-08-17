Home States Tamil Nadu

Aththi Varadar darshan ends; CM Palaniswami thanks officials

The idol of Aththi Varadha Perumal will be immersed in Anantha Saras pond in Kancheepuram on Saturday, after 48 days of darshan.

Published: 17th August 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Aththi Varadhar idol Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The idol of Aththi Varadha Perumal will be immersed in Anantha Saras pond in Kancheepuram on Saturday, after 48 days of darshan. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami lauded the efforts of all involved in organising and managing the event, which happens only once every 40 years.    

Next, the idol will be taken out for darshan only in 2059. “Over one crore devotees from various parts of the country, and abroad, came for darshan. I thank all those who worked day and night in Kancheepuram in managing the event, particularly the district administration, HR&CE, police, revenue and municipal administration department,” Palaniswami said. 

The chief minister also thanked the sanitary workers who kept the temple premises clean during the last 48 days, and those who donated for annadanam.

Palaniswami said the State government had made elaborate arrangements for comfortable visit of devotees to Kanche-epuram, towards security arrangements, provision of drinking water, setting up of medical camps, special entrance for pregnant, elders and differently-abled persons, to have darshan. 

He said on his orders, government departments, NGOs and NCC cadets served the devotees in a coordinated manner. “Sanitary workers were awake even during the wee hours - between 12 am, and 4 pm, and ensured cleanliness in Kancheepuram. I have requested them to stay there for two more days. The people in the temple town also received the devotees and their hospitality is appreciable,” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at Kancheepuram, Collector P Ponnaiah said the idol of Aththi Varadhar would be kept in ‘Nadavaavi Kinaru’ (Anantha Saras pond) on Saturday night after rituals.   
HC rejects plea

Meanwhile, a division bench of the Madras High Court refused to direct the HR&CE department and the authorities of the Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram, to extend the period for darshan of Sri Aththi Varadhar beyond August 17.

