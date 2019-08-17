CM grants Rs 10 lakh aid to kin of TASMAC employee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday granted financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of M Raja, salesman of the TASMAC shop on Aavalnatham Koottu Road near Nedusalai village in Krishnagiri district.

Raja succumbed to injuries he had suffered when unidentified persons assaulted him on August 14. The chief minister directed the police to take stringent legal action against those involved in Raja’s death.



Conveying his deep condolences to Raja’s family, the chief minister directed the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited, to disburse benefits immediately. Palaniswami also ordered that Raja’s wife be given employment in a noon-meal centre or at an anganwadi.