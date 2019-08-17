Fossil museum inaugurated by CM Palaniswami at Varanavasi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the fossil museum at Varanavasi in Cuddalore district through the video conferencing facility at the secretariat on August 14. The museum has been established in 54 hectares at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

The CM also inaugurated infrastructure facilities established at a cost of Rs 1.03 crore at Government Museum at Egmore, new buildings for government music school at Samuthiram village in Tiruvannamalai district (Rs 85 lakh), compound wall for government college of architecture and sculpture at Mamallapuram (Rs 2.5 crore), etc. Palaniswami also flagged off a Volvo bus bought at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore.

The Chief Minister also commissioned the extended services under Simplified and Transparent Administration of Registration - STAR 2.0 Project, which ensures quick, transparent and simplified registration process. It also eliminates middlemen. Through this, the documents relating to transfer of patta, will be sent to the revenue department offices once the document registration is over, thus saving time. He also commissioned functioning of CCTVs in nine commercial tax offices, at a cost of Rs 1.07 crore.