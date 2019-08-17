Notice issued on ex-DMK MLA’s contempt plea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second bench of the Madras High Court has issued notice on a contempt application from former DMK MLA M Appavu, seeking to punish the School Education Secretary for not complying with the earlier court order on a writ petition relating to introduction of spoken English in government and aided schools in the State.

The bench ordered the notice, returnable by September 4, when the contempt application came up for hearing on Friday. Originally, by an order dated January 5, 2019, a single judge directed the School Education Secretary to decide on the representation given by Appavu, within eight weeks.

Contending that the official had not taken any action till now, the petitioner preferred the present contempt application.