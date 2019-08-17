Home States Tamil Nadu

One-day State-wide protest to highlight concerns

A protest was staged in front of the godown of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation near Angeripalayam in Tirupur. 

Published: 17th August 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

TASMAC staff protesting in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/TIRUPUR: Two days after a TASMAC staff was hacked to death amidst a robbery, members of TASMAC Employees Association shut down all outlets to stage a one-day protest across the State. Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri too saw such protests.

In Dharmapuri, over 200 employees picketed a warehouse on the Dharmapuri-Salem highway, demanding implementation of their four-point demand. They wanted working timings to be reduced by two hours and be limited to 12 pm to 8 pm. The remaining time could be used to handle the day’s collection. So far, after shops close at 10 pm, staff have to work late into the night and become easy targets for robbery, they pointed out.

They also wanted officials to set up a pick up system for daily collections; this way, the day’s earnings are directly collected by some government staff at closing time. 

Similar protests broke out in Krishnagiri near the Anna statue, where employees under the banner of the association’s State Vice President Muthukumaran staged a protest. They demanded a government job for a member of the dead employee’s family, besides a compensation of `25 lakh. Muthukumaran added that over 2,962 TASMAC outlets across the State have been shut down and over 12,000 staff are boycotting their duties as part of the stir. 

It was the attack on one Raja (42), of Cauvery Nagar near Tiruchy, that spurred this State-wide protest. He was employed at Gurubarapalli TASMAC outlet in Krishnagiri. In the late hours of Wednesday, as he was closing up the shop, he was attacked by a few unknown individuals and robbed of the day’s collection of `1.5 lakh. The man died on the spot.
‘Unsafe work environment’

A protest was staged in front of the godown of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation near Angeripalayam in Tirupur. 

As part of the protest, several TASMAC outlets remained closed. CITU-TASMAC (Tirupur) Secretary Anbu said, “Though the government has decided to offer compensation to Raja’s family, we are concerned about safety at the workplace. Many TASMAC outlets are located at places far from the city or town. Since most of the retail shops are closed in the late hours, they attract the attention of anti-social elements. Hence, lack of workplace safety is a primary concern.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TASMAC TASMAC Employees Association
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp