Ophthalmology students urged to focus on research

CHENNAI: A teaching programme is important as the student may read 1,000 books and yet not know which part of it is important unless the teacher says so, said Dr Namrata Sharma, General Secretary, All India Ophthalmological Society.

Speaking at the 13th Annual Continuing Medical Education (CME) Programme-Kalpavriksha 19, the National Post Graduate CME Programme for ophthalmology students, Dr Namrata Sharma said the post graduation students should also focus on research as part of their education process. They should also create opportunities and learn how to do new things from what they learned in literature.

Kalpavriksha 19 was organised by Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in association with its research and educational wing, Eye Research Centre, Chennai.

The CME programme is being attended by ophthalmologists from more than 50 medical colleges and institutes that are undertaking exams. The students also will get to interact with the faculty who are experts in their respective fields of ophthalmology.

The ophthalmology students will also receive first-hand tips from the faculty on presenting the clinical cases and discussion during the three day-programme.

During Kalpavriksha 19, Dr J Agarwal Exemplary Award for the best outgoing student, Dr V Velayutham consistent performer award and Dr (Mrs) T Agarwal Award to the best student for presenting the most interesting case in the programme, will also be presented.

The event was presided over by Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals. Dr Ashvin Agarwal, Director, Head Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal Group of Eye Hospitals, Dr Santhosh Honavar, Director, Centre for Sight, Hyderabad, and other senior doctors also participated in the inaugural function.