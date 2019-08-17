Home States Tamil Nadu

Ophthalmology students urged to focus on research

The ophthalmology students will also receive first-hand tips from the faculty on presenting the clinical cases and discussion during the three day-programme.

Published: 17th August 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A teaching programme is important as the student may read 1,000 books and yet not know which part of it is important unless the teacher says so, said Dr Namrata Sharma, General Secretary, All India Ophthalmological Society.

Speaking at the 13th Annual Continuing Medical Education (CME) Programme-Kalpavriksha 19, the National Post Graduate CME Programme for ophthalmology students, Dr Namrata Sharma said the post graduation students should also focus on research as part of their education process. They should also create opportunities and learn how to do new things from what they learned in literature.

Kalpavriksha 19 was organised by Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in association with its research and educational wing, Eye Research Centre, Chennai.

The CME programme is being attended by ophthalmologists from more than 50 medical colleges and institutes that are undertaking exams. The students also will get to interact with the faculty who are experts in their respective fields of ophthalmology.

The ophthalmology students will also receive first-hand tips from the faculty on presenting the clinical cases and discussion during the three day-programme.

During Kalpavriksha 19, Dr J Agarwal Exemplary Award for the best outgoing student, Dr V Velayutham consistent performer award and Dr (Mrs) T Agarwal Award to the best student for presenting the most interesting case in the programme, will also be presented.

The event was presided over by Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals. Dr Ashvin Agarwal, Director, Head Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal Group of Eye Hospitals, Dr Santhosh Honavar, Director, Centre for Sight, Hyderabad, and other senior doctors also participated in the inaugural function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp