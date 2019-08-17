Tamil Manila Congress to organise state-level conference in Madurai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To strengthen party at the grassroot level, Tamil Manila Congress (M) has scheduled a one-day State-level conference for taluk, town panchayat and village-level functionaries in Madurai on August 17. After the recent poll debacle, the party has scheduled its second State-level program to boost the morale of cadre. Party president GK Vasan said the focus will be on local body elections.

The party had earlier celebrated the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj in Tirupur in the second week of last month.