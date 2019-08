Chennai: Trains to Sullurpetta partially canceled for 13 days  

By Express News Service

Chennai: To take up major engineering works in Chennai – Gudur section, Southern railways have canceled a local train Chennai – Sullurpetta section for 13 days effective from Monday.

According to a press statement, Train No. 42407 Chennai suburban terminus - Sullurpetta local leaving Chennai at 7.30 am on August 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 31 and September 1 and 2 is partially canceled between Elavur and Sullurpetta. The trains will run from Chennai to Elavur.

Similarly, Train No. 42408 Sullurpetta – Chennai local leaving Sullurpetta at 10 am on August 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 31 and September 1 and 2 will run from Elavur as per the scheduled departure from Elavur, said the statement.

In another press statement, railway stated that Train No. 22154 Salem - Chennai Egmore express scheduled to leave Salem at 9.20 pm August 18 was canceled due to non-availability of paring rake.