CM Palaniswami to launch special grievance redressal programme on Aug 19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Giving effect to his announcement in the Assembly on July 18, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will launch a special grievance redressal programme on August 19 at Vanavasi village in Nangavalli panchayat union in Salem district. The programme will be implemented across the State.

Under this programme, teams of officials from the departments of revenue, rural development, municipal administration etc., would visit all villages and the wards in urban areas on a specified date and receive petitions from the people. The details of these petitions would be entered in computers and will be forwarded to departments concerned within a week. Within a month’s time, these petitions will be disposed of.

An official release here said in September, government functions would be held in different parts of the State, chaired by ministers and they will present the benefits of the welfare schemes. People’s grievances regarding laying roads, installing street lights, medical and sanitary services, supply of protected drinking water etc., would be resolved during these government functions.