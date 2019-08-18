MDMK chief Vaiko admitted to hospital

MADURAI: MDMK General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Vaiko was admitted to a hospital in Madurai on Sunday.
His campaign in Theni district which was scheduled for August 21, 22 and 23 has also been postponed.
Further details are awaited.
