Single-window system to permit erection of Ganesh idols in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police have introduced a single-window system for obtaining permission to erect idols for Vinayaka Chathurthi this year, which falls on September 2. Till last year, those who wanted to instal Ganesha idols for Vinayaka Chathurthi in public places had to get No Objection Certificate from city corporation, fire and rescue services department, pollution control board and Tangedco apart from getting permission from police. Since many found it difficult to visit respective offices to get permission and flouted the rules, city police have come forward to help them.

In all 12 police districts in the city, an inspector-rank official has been appointed to guide outfits and individuals and get permission from all the respective departments to install idols.

“All one has to do is to submit a petition with the officer concerned in their police district and he or she herself will approach the other departments to get NoC from them,” a release said.

An official said, “Those who install idols in public places should not steal electricity and not make huts using thatched roofs. If they are found flouting such rules they will be fined.

In the past, during interrogation, violators claimed they were not aware of NoC from other departments while some claimed that their petitions were not processed. To avoid such confusion, police have taken upon themselves to get all clearances from respective departments.”