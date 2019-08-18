Home States Tamil Nadu

Single-window system to permit erection of Ganesh idols in Chennai

City police have introduced a single-window system for obtaining permission to erect idols for Vinayaka Chathurthi this year, which falls on September 2.

Published: 18th August 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesh idols arrived at Kosapet in city for on Saturday | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police have introduced a single-window system for obtaining permission to erect idols for Vinayaka Chathurthi this year, which falls on September 2. Till last year, those who wanted to instal Ganesha idols for Vinayaka Chathurthi in public places had to get No Objection Certificate from city corporation, fire and rescue services department, pollution control board and Tangedco apart from getting permission from police. Since many found it difficult to visit respective offices to get permission and flouted the rules, city police have come forward to help them.

In all 12 police districts in the city, an inspector-rank official has been appointed to guide outfits and individuals and get permission from all the respective departments to install idols.

“All one has to do is to submit a petition with the officer concerned in their police district and he or she herself will approach the other departments to get NoC from them,” a release said.

An official said, “Those who install idols in public places should not steal electricity and not make huts using thatched roofs. If they are found flouting such rules they will be fined.

In the past, during interrogation, violators claimed they were not aware of NoC from other departments while some claimed that their petitions were not processed. To avoid such confusion, police have taken upon themselves to get all clearances from respective departments.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh idols Chennai
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp