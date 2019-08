Special trains to be operated from various parts of TN, Kerala

By Express News Service

Chennai: To clear the extra rush, Southern railway to operate special trains to Velanakanni from various parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

According to a press release, Chennai Central – Velankanni special fare special train will leave Chennai Central at 8.10 pm September 3 reach Velankanni at 8 am the next day.

Similarly, Velankanni –Chennai Central special fare special train will leave Velankanni at 4.30 pm on September 4 and reach Chennai at 3 am the next day.

The trains will stop at Arakkonam, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt, Arni Road, Polur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tirupadripulyur, Chidambaram, Mayiladuturai, Tiruvarur and Nagapatiinam.

The Chennai Egmore – Velankanni special fare special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.50 pm on August 28 and September 4 and reach Velankanni at 8 the next day.

The Velankanni - Chennai Egmore special fare special train will leave Velankanni at 5.20 pm August 29 and September 5 and reach Chennai Egmore at 3.15 am the next day.

The trains will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Tindivanam, Villupuram, Tirupadripulyur, Chidambaram, Mayiladuturai, Tiruvarur, Nagapatinam and Velankanni.

The Thiruvananthapuram – Velankanni special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram central at 7.45 pm on August 28 and September 4 and reach Velankanni at 10.05 am the next day.

On the return journey, the Velankanni – Thiruvananthapuram special train will leave Velankanni at 11.45 pm August 29 and September 5 reach Thiruvananthapuram at 1.15 pm the next day.

The trains will stop at Nagamattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, Valiyur, Nagercoil Town, Eraniel and Kulitturai.

The Tambaram – Velankanni special fare special train will leave Tambarm at 7.20 pm September 8th and reach Velankanni at 3.30 am the next day.

The Tiruchchirappalli – Velankanni special fare special train will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 1.30 pm September 8 and reach Velankanni at 5.45 am the next day, added the statement.