Spl trains for Velankanni festival

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Southern Railway will operate special trains to Velankanni from various parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala to cope with extra rush of pilgrims attending the church festival there. According to a release, the Chennai Central-Velankanni special fare special train will leave Chennai Central at 8.10pm on September 3 and reach Velankanni at 8am the next day. Similarly, Velankanni -Chennai Central special fare special train will leave Velankanni at 4.30pm on September 4 and reach Chennai at 3 am the next day.

The trains will stop at Arakkonam, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt, Arni Road, Polur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tirupadripuliyur, Chidambaram, Mayiladuturai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. The Chennai Egmore-Velankanni special fare special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.50pm on August 28 and September 4 and reach Velankanni at 8am the next day.

The Velankanni-Chennai Egmore special fare special train will leave Velankanni at 5.20pm on August 29 and September 5 and reach Chennai Egmore at 3.15am the next day.The trains will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Tindivanam, Villupuram, Tirupadripuliyur, Chidambaram, Mayiladuturai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Velankanni. The Tambaram-Velankanni special fare special train will leave Tambarm at 7.20pm on September 8th and reach Velankanni at 3.30 am the next day.