Sustainable development need of the hour for Nilgiris, say experts

Though the Southwest monsoon arrived in Nilgiris late this year, it has left a lasting impact. Residents in the district experienced yet another disaster, after a gap of 10 years.

Six people lost their lives due to the recent rains in The Nilgiris | A Raja Chidambaram

COIMBATORE: Though the Southwest monsoon arrived in Nilgiris late this year, it has left a lasting impact. Residents in the district experienced yet another disaster, after a gap of 10 years. The district, which usually gets 900 mm rain over three months, received the same amount of rainfall in just three days. Heavy downpour accompanied by landslides in various parts of the district left six people dead and shifting of over 5,250 residents to temporary shelters. Many precious lives were saved because of the district administration’s swift response.   

Nilgiris-based V Sivadass, managing trustee of Nilgiris Environment and Cultural Service Trust, wonders why the situation had become so bleak after a three-day downpour. “What would happen if Nilgiris receives the same amount of rainfall reported in Wayanad? It would result in a massive disaster,” he says. “We need to learn our lessons.

Various environmental associations have raised objections to the district administration’s move to build a parking lot near the bus stand on a wetland, to accommodate vehicles of tourists. The Army is also now building a structure near the Udagamandalam railway station with huge pillars, but how will pillars help when the building is constructed on a wetland? Similarly, the ground floor of the old Chief Education Officer (CEO) building gets inundated after just a shower, since it is also located on a wetland,” he said.     

Sivadass opined that the findings of the Madhav Gadgil panel, which was submitted in 2011, should be immediately implemented in the Nilgiris to protect the people and the environment and restrictions should be imposed on further construction projects.  

‘Protect water sources’
K Mohanraj, a Coimbatore-based environmentalist, told Express: “Currently, the State government is focusing on road-widening projects in Nilgiris only to improve tourism. Instead, this is the right time to take steps to protect water sources as well as the environment of the hill town since the district itself is the water source for various districts in Tamil Nadu. The district administration should recover over 100 swamp areas since they have water-holding capacity. However these areas are already in use for vegetable cultivation. By cultivating vegetables, we are also inviting massive soil erosion and contributing to landslides.”  

“The State government should also impose stringent building regulations exclusively for Nilgiris. Meanwhile, trees should be planted along roads to prevent frequent landslides. Currently, the government is planning a third route to Ooty through Karamadai,Velli yangkadu, Geddai, Mulli and Kundha. This is dangerous since the area is populated by wild animals such as elephants, leopards and sloth bears,” he added. 

Sivadass said that those who cultivate vegetable crops in the Nilgiris are not doing it the traditional way. “Farmers should use contour bunding (which involves the placement of stones along the natural rises of a landscape), besides growing grass around their cultivated land so that their land is protected from soil erosion. Due to non-traditional farming, soil erosion has become frequent now and this soil also enters major dams and subsequently reduces their total storage capacity,” said Sivadass.  

However, secretary of Tamil Nadu Green Movement, S Jayachandran, opined that ‘Climate Change’ is the main reason for the district receiving erratic rainfall in the last ten years. To stop this, instead of focusing on Nilgiris alone, we should start planting large number of trees even in plains and start protecting water bodies, he said. “The district witnessed such landslides in 1993, 2003 and 2009 in which many people were killed and the district administration carried out the effective precautionary measures to tackle the situation this year.” 

Exotic trees & encroachments
“The district in the last two centuries slowly adopted exotic trees like pine, wattle and eucalyptus trees. In the last two decades, the practice has been accelerated. This has had a huge impact on the native vegetation and local biodiversity. The soil has lost its water-holding capacity and this creates flooding too. Grasslands and shola forests (hill forests) hold water and release it slowly. However, exotic species create flooding and soil erosion,” Mohanraj adds.    

Experts also blame rampant encroachments and uprooting of trees across the district for its landslides. Principal Scientist of ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (Research Centre), S Manivannan said, “The warmer temperature in Ooty has been rising tremendously since the 1990s and it indicates the need to conserve the biosphere. We have found in a study that changes in weather conditions will lead to intensifying rainfall and drought.”

Manivannan further said the natural water-draining network has been affected and structures blocking the water flow have been constructed. “Like Avalanche, the vegetation in other areas of Nilgiris district must be preserved and green cover increased. Similarly, the farmers must understand the benefits of rainwater harvesting structures,” Manivannan added. 

State general secretary of Farmers Association P Kandhasamy, however, said, “Replacing tea plantations with another crop would not help the situation much.” He urged the district administration to take stock of the current situation and study the flood-prone and rain-hit areas. “The district administration must construct parapet walls along the roads on war footing to prevent landslides too,” he suggested.
(with inputs from Deepak Satish)

Collector promises action
District Collector Innocent Divya said she had sent a letter to the State government seeking to engage experts in preparing a detailed project report (DPR) on places prone to landslides. Once the DPR is ready, she said restrictions on construction work will come into force. “We are also searching for three alternative places to relocate those affected by the recent rain.”  When asked about removal of exotic species, she said: “In fact, in several places, exotic species have prevented landslides and we have also found that landslides occurred mostly at tea fields and wherever buildings have been constructed. Roots of the exotic species hold the soil in many places.

We are also planning to remove invasive species in a phased manner and replace them with shola trees since shola trees will take time to grow. This would also be done after analysis with experts.”  She also opined that due to the landslides at Coonoor and Ketti in 2009, the district was disconnected from Coimbatore and this year, they have tackled an even bigger crisis effectively. “This year, we experienced extensive rainfall across the district. The rainfall we received in 2019 was higher than what we got in 2009,” she said. 
 

