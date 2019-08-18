Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami defends hike in milk prices

The AIADMK government on Saturday announced a revision of milk prices with procurement prices going up by Rs 4 per litre for cow's milk and by Rs 6 per litre for buffalo milk.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy (File | EPS)

By PTI

SALEM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday defended the government's move to increase milk prices by Rs 6 per litre stating that in the last five years prices have gone up across all sectors.

Besides, the retail selling price of milk across variants was also increased by the government by Rs 6 per litre.

The previous revision in milk prices was in 2014 when the state government hiked it by Rs 10 per litre following demands from milk producers.

Opposition parties including the DMK, Congress and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran slammed the government's move and demanded a rollback of the hike.

Responding to a query on the charges made by the opposition parties, Palaniswami said the Dairy Development Minister (K T Rajenthra Balaji) had requested him to increase the milk procurement prices as it had not been revised in the last five years.

"During the five-year gap, the prices of cattle feed, maintenance charges increased. It was due to these reasons, the government decided to increase the milk procurement prices," he told reporters at the airport here.

Palaniswami said the government decided to increase the selling price of milk per litre by Rs 6 per after calculating the procurement price and retail price.

"Everyone knows that prices have gone up across sectors in the last five years. When that is the situation, (don't you think) it is also necessary to increase the price of milk procurement?" he shot back.

