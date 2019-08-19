Curious passerby helps rescue survivors of Thuraiyur mishap

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: If not for the curiosity of a man walking down the deserted road in Erakudi, near Thuraiyur, on a Sunday afternoon, the survivors of the mishap that killed eight may have been stranded for hours. The man noticed a broken roadside fence and peered into the well to find the mini-load van that had plunged into it with 17 passengers after a tyre burst. He immediately alerted the locals.

“He had looked into the well after he noticed the metal fence broken in the middle of the road. He immediately alerted the locals who called the police,” said an official involved in the rescue operations.

The mini-van had been travelling towards SN Puthur for a temple festival. According to 46-year-old Saraswathi, who survived the accident, the vehicle was quite full. “We had no idea how the accident took place. I survived only because I was sitting with my grandson on the side of the vehicle,” she said.

“There was not much water in the well. I grabbed my grandson and tried to get out of the van,” she recalled.

Incidentally, rescue officials tried to communicate to the people stuck in the vehicle before starting rescue efforts. “We shouted down and nine people responded. We were able to pull out eight people without disturbing the damaged vehicle. But while rescuing the ninth person, we have to lift the vehicle out,” said the official.

“We kept hearing a little boy shouting for help but we were not able to rescue him immediately as his legs were trapped. We managed to pull him out only after we moved the vehicle with a crane,” another official said, adding that they were shocked to find people crushed to death beneath the vehicle. This is not the first accident in which people were killed after travelling in a minivan. Two years ago, at least 10 people were killed when a mini-van crashed into a lorry in Ariyalur. Since then, officials have reiterated that it is illegal to transport people in mini-vans. However, in rural areas, the practice continues as it is a cheap transport option.

“We have been catching several offenders but we have not been able to monitor the practice in rural parts. Hereafter, we are going to enforce the rule more strictly and all mini-vans carrying people will be detained immediately,” Tiruchy Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque said.