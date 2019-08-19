DMDK president Vijayakanth to chair meet on September 15

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMDK leader Vijayakanth will chair the party’s State-level conference to mark its 15th anniversary, at Tiruppur on September 15, according to party sources.

Barring a brief campaign during the LS elections, this will be the first time that Vijayakanth will make a public appearance, amidst whispers of his health.

Cadre believes the seat share for the party, which is in the NDA alliance, in the local body elections will be based on the party chief’s health condition.

A former party MLA told Express, “Success of DMDK is largely dependent on Vijayakanth. People feel connected to the party because of him and his goodwill.”