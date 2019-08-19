Fan falls down in Tamil Nadu government hospital, woman injured

By PTI

TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: An overhead fan fell down in the district headquarters government hospital here, injuring a woman attender of a girl patient, officials said on Monday.

James Mary suffered head injuries in the incident that occurred past midnight on Sunday, they said.

According to hospital staff, May was staying with her daughter, a differently abled person, who is undergoing treatment for some ailment at the hospital.

It is suspected the fan might have fallen down due to corrosion in the nuts used for fastening.

Officials said they would provide all help to the woman, who was also treated at the hospital.