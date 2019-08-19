Heavy rains lash Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The incessant rains that lashed the district in the last three days have inundated several low-lying areas. The copious rainfall is expected to recharge the groundwater table in the region besides filling water bodies such as lakes and tanks.

Small tributaries of Palar river flowing through Maarapattu, Pachakuppam and Vaniyambadi — are witnessing heavy inflows, while Jalagamparai waterfall in Tirupattur is overflowing. Sources said the waterfall had previously overflowed five years ago.

Meanwhile, farmers are a worried lot after several acres of agricultural lands have been inundated. “Over 50 acres of farmland near Voottal in Ambur is inundated, total damaging crops. Similarly, houses in low-lying areas were inundated in Chinnavarigam and Periyavarigam,” the sources said.

Residents of Vinnamangalam vented their anger by staging a roadblock after rainwater mixed with sewage seeped into their houses. They alleged that their demands to construct sewage channels had gone in vain.