Hike in Aavin milk's price aimed at saving cooperatives reeling under financial stress: Tamil Nadu CM EPS

Published: 19th August 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM EPS

Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani inaugurating a court complex in the presence of CM Palaniswami at Edappadi in Salem district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM: A day after the price of Aavin milk was increased in nearly five years, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that this measure is an attempt to save several milk co-operative societies reeling under loss. Speaking to media persons at Salem airport on Sunday, he said the procurement of price milk was also increased keeping in mind the interest of 4.60 lakh milk producers in the State. 

Explaining how he kept his promise given to the opposition leader during the Assembly session, the chief minister said, “When M K Stalin urged the government to fulfil the demands of milk producers in the Assembly, I assured to hike milk rate and its procurement price. Following this, a few milk producers met me and explained the struggles in continuing their business, especially when the price of green fodder, cost of cattle maintenance, freight charges and fuel rates increased considerably in the past five years. Taking this into account, we hiked procurement price by Rs 4 and Rs 6 per litre for cow and buffalo milk, respectively. Simultaneously, the selling price of milk has been increased by Rs 6 per litre.” 
Drawing a comparison

Palaniswami also said his government considered the procurement price of milk in the neighbouring states before increasing it. 
“A litre of cow milk is procured forRs 29.72 in Karnataka, Rs 28.13 in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 27.30 in Telangana and Rs 30.37 in Gujarat. In Tamil Nadu, it has been hiked from 28 toRs 32 now,” he said. 
More water from Mettur

Addressing rain-related issues, the chief minister said, “All collectors have been instructed to take precautionary measures at places receiving heavy downpour. Already, water has been released from Mettur dam for Delta irrigation. More water would be released based on the farmers’ need.” 

About the New Education Policy, he said that the State government has been acting in a transparent manner. “People in Tamil Nadu are aware of the happenings in the State. As stated in my Independence Day speech, Tamil Nadu will be following two-language policy, he said. 

On the School Education Minister’s contradictory statement on banning the use of colour bands to identify students by their caste in schools, the chief minister said that he should have spoken based on the inputs from media persons.

