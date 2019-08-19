Increase in demands for new districts in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following an announcement by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that Vellore district will be trifurcated, demands are pouring in from different sections for splitting more districts for administrative convenience.

On Saturday, Cooperation Minister, Sellur K Raju, indicated that the Chief Minister is likely to announce bifurcation of Madurai district.

Just after the announcement regarding Vellore district, Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary ER Eswaran reiterated his demand for creation of new districts splitting Coimbatore and Erode.

Eswaran argued that both these districts had a large number of factories.

The Chief Minister who has been splitting many districts, should bifurcate Coimbatore district into two and create a new district with Pollachi as headquarters. Similarly, Erode district should be bifurcated with the new district having Gobichettypalayam as headquarters.

Traders in Mayiladuthurai downed their shutters last month demanding the formation of a new district just after the proposed creation of two new districts with Tenkasi and Chengalpattu as headquarters was announced.

Traders, farmers and others have been demanding bifurcation of Nagapattinam district for the past two decades.

Another demand is that a new district with Kumbakonam as headquarters should be created.

Kumbakonam, which is in Thanjavur district, is the third-largest town in the central region and the second largest in the delta. The 150-year old municipality has a chief judicial magistrate court and key government offices.

In Chennai too, a similar demand has been made. Just after the announcement of trifurcation of Vellore district, the Federation of North Chennai People’s Welfare associations urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to bifurcate Chennai and announce North Chennai as a separate district.

A public hearing on Kanchi bifurcation tomorrow Chennai: Kancheepuram Collector has invited elected representatives, common public, volunteers and social outfits of Kancheepuram district to air their views over the proposed Chengalpattu district, which would be carved out from Kancheepuram district. Collector P Ponnaiyah stated that a public hearing would be held at

the Collectorate from 10 to

11 am on August 20, for elected representatives of Kancheepuram district while the common public and social activists can air their views between 11 am to 1 pm on the same day. A similar public hearing meeting will be held at the auditorium of government Chengalpattu medical college from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on the same day.