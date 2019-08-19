Home States Tamil Nadu

Increase in demands for new districts in Tamil Nadu

Calls for bifurcating Coimbatore, Erode and Nagai districts; new North Chennai dist sought

Published: 19th August 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami. | File Photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following an announcement by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that Vellore district will be trifurcated, demands are pouring in from different sections for splitting more districts for administrative convenience.

On Saturday, Cooperation Minister, Sellur K Raju, indicated that the Chief Minister is likely to announce bifurcation of Madurai district. 

Just after the announcement regarding Vellore district, Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary ER Eswaran reiterated his demand for creation of new districts splitting Coimbatore and Erode. 
Eswaran argued that both these districts had a large number of factories. 

The Chief Minister who has been splitting many districts, should bifurcate Coimbatore district into two and create a new district with Pollachi as headquarters. Similarly, Erode district should be bifurcated with the new district having Gobichettypalayam as headquarters.

Traders in Mayiladuthurai downed their shutters last month demanding the formation of a new district just after the proposed creation of two new districts with Tenkasi and Chengalpattu as headquarters was announced.  

Traders, farmers and others have been demanding bifurcation of Nagapattinam district for the past two decades.

Another demand is that a new district with Kumbakonam as headquarters should be created.  
Kumbakonam, which is in Thanjavur district, is the third-largest town in the central region and the second largest in the delta. The 150-year old municipality has a chief judicial magistrate court and key government offices. 

In Chennai too, a similar demand has been made. Just after the announcement of trifurcation of Vellore district, the Federation of North Chennai People’s Welfare associations urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to bifurcate Chennai and announce North Chennai as a separate district.

A public hearing on Kanchi bifurcation tomorrow Chennai: Kancheepuram Collector has invited elected representatives, common public, volunteers and social outfits of Kancheepuram district to air their views over the proposed Chengalpattu district, which would be carved out from Kancheepuram district. Collector P Ponnaiyah stated that a public hearing would be held at 
the Collectorate from 10 to 

11 am on August 20, for elected representatives of Kancheepuram district while the common public and social activists can air their views between 11 am to 1 pm on the same day. A similar public hearing meeting will be held at the auditorium of government Chengalpattu medical college from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on the same day.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu CM Sellur K Raju Edappadi K Palaniswami Vellore district Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi New districts ER Eswaran Coimbatore Erode Mayiladuthurai Chengalpattu district
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp