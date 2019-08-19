Increased inflow at Mukkombu erodes sand bund

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As water inflow rises in Mukkombu, the sand bund built a short distance ahead of the damaged Upper Anaicut structure eroded. Hence, water reached the cofferdam construction site on Sunday. However, PWD officials assured this would not hamper completion of cofferdam works.

The flood in August 2018 had damaged the Upper Anicut over the Kollidam river at Mukkombu. Nine out of 45 shutters were washed away. The PWD then started construction of the cofferdam to prevent water flowing through the damaged portion.

Before construction could begin, a sand bund was built upstream across the river to check water reaching the damaged portion. This would allow for undisturbed construction activity. Though Cauvery water reached Tiruchy on Friday, it did not breach the bund as the flow was less than 1,500 cusecs. As water inflow increased, a portion of the sand bund eroded.

According to the PWD river conservancy division, Mukkombu had received 8,600 cusecs as of Sunday evening out of the 10,000 cusecs released from Mettur dam.