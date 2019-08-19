Home States Tamil Nadu

MDMK leader Vaiko admitted to a Chennai hospital for cardiac evaluation

While hospital sources told PTI that the 75-year-old leader was "admitted this evening for cardiac evaluation," a party release here said he was fine.

Published: 19th August 2019 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko was on Monday admitted to a private hospital here for cardiac evaluation and his public programmes have been cancelled for two weeks as doctors have advised him rest.

While hospital sources told PTI that the 75-year-old leader was "admitted this evening for cardiac evaluation," a party release here said he was fine.

"Doctors have advised him rest for two weeks. All his programmes for two weeks have been cancelled," MDMK presidium chairman Tirupur Su Duraisamy said in the statement.

Vaiko is well, he said and urged party workers to avoid visiting him in person, or contacting him through mobile phone.

Vaiko was originally scheduled to embark on a three-day campaign against the India-based Neutrino Observatory project in Theni District of Tamil Nadu from August 20.

He was slated to visit various towns, including Andipatti, Chinnamanur, Cumbum, and Thevaram visit on August 20, 21 and 22 and this has now been cancelled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vaiko MDMK
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp