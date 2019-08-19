Rain fury: Two kids among four dead in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Four persons, including two children, were killed in rain-related incidents over the past two days in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu.

Incessant rains throughout Sunday led to flood-like situations at several places. Vellore city, Ambur and Vaniyambadi bore the brunt of the rain fury.

At KG Eriyur, Odugathur, near Vellore city, two children, V Harini (6) and her sister V Parthiga (3) drowned in a pool of flood-waters stagnant on a pit dug up for piling up manure in their farmland while they were playing on Sunday.

“Harini and Prathiga slipped into the pit before drowning. On information, Revenue department officers rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital. The bodies were handed to the parents after conducting postmortem,” District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram said.

The Collector visited KG Eriyur on Monday to pay homage to the children. He consoled the bereaved family as well. Shanmuga Sundaram stated that necessary steps will be taken to get the bereaved family the relief fund.

Several places, including Kansalpet, Indra Nagar, Mango mandi and Shenbakkam were heavily flooded during the torrential showers. The Revenue department officers arranged for food for the stranded people.

Next to Vellore city, Ambur suffered the worst in the rains. Many places were inundated by the rains which damaged several houses. A minor check dam was also breached during floods.

Vaniyambadi too was affected by the heavy rains. A 44-year-old man and his two daughters suffered injuries when part of the wall of their house located at Karimabad collapsed on Sunday night, sources said.

Dilsath and his daughters were rushed to the local government hospital before being moved to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital.

In Tiruvannamalai district, two persons died in rain-related incidents.

“As per the reports received, two persons were killed in rain-related incidents, one slipped into a well and died while another man was electrocuted,” an officer told Express on Monday.

A 35-year-old resident of Boothamalai, Kilpennathur, Annamalai was killed when he slipped into a well on Sunday. The man with partial visual impairment was moving on his farmland and fell into the well after the loose sand around the well caved in suddenly.

R Venkatesan, 25, of Payyur, Arni, was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire at his house.

Meanwhile, loss of five cattle, partial damage of 15 huts and full damage of 3 huts were reported in Tiruvannamalai district.