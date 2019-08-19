Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM to seek special courts to deal with sexual assaults

Justice Vijaya called upon bar associations across the State to come forward to serve the general public, and assured speedy disposal of cases.

Published: 19th August 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and CJ Vijaya K Tahilramani at the event (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM: The state government will send a recommendation to the Chief Justice of India to set up special courts to hear sexual assault cases, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday, after inaugurating the judicial magistrate court at Edappadi in Salem district. Vijaya K Tahilramani, the chief justice of the Madras High Court presided over the event.   

The court in Edappadi will also cover Poolampatti and Konganapuram police stations apart from its namesake. “A total of 908 cases have been transferred to Edappadi from the Sankagiri Munisf and Judicial Courts. This will help the aggrieved get speedy justice,” said the Chief Minister. 

“In the past eight years, the State government has sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore to construct court buildings, judges quarters and for maintenance. Between 2011 and 2019, the government has given consent to set up 456 courts. In 2018 alone, the government has set up 33 new courts, including special courts.”

Justice Vijaya called upon bar associations across the state to come forward to serve the general public and assured speedy disposal of cases.

Speaking at the function, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam said that in the Assembly, Chief Minister had said that courts will be established at all Taluks and during the first phase, many courts were inaugurated in the State. As per a Madras High Court order, 17 courts were set up to hear petty cases. In the past three years, the Government inaugurated 217 courts, he added.

“Additional district munisf court will come up in Tirupur and Musiri, additional sub court will be launched at Kallakurichi, additional district court at Kuzhithurai, additional magistrate court at Srivaigundam, sub courts at Nanguneri and Pappireddipatti, magistrate courts at Sendamangalam and Komarapalayam taluks and District Munisf cum Judicial Magistrate Court will be set up at Kariyamangalam, Vikkiravandi, Singampunari, Pallavaram and Maduravayal in the coming years. Considering the welfare of advocates, their death benefit has been increased to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 5.25 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Advocates Welfare Fund Act. Likewise, the annual grant to Tamil Nadu Advocates welfare fund has been increased to Rs 8 crore from Rs 4 crore. Through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission 220 magistrate posts were filled in 2018-19,” the Chief Minister had added.

As per a Supreme Court order, a large number of cases were solved in a single day at the Tamil Nadu Lok Adalat conducted in all districts. Due to steps taken by State Government, Supreme Court judgements are now released in the Tamil language, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Justice of India Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami Madras High Court Madra High Court chief justice Vijaya K Tahilramani
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp