Tamil Nadu CM to seek special courts to deal with sexual assaults

By Express News Service

SALEM: The state government will send a recommendation to the Chief Justice of India to set up special courts to hear sexual assault cases, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday, after inaugurating the judicial magistrate court at Edappadi in Salem district. Vijaya K Tahilramani, the chief justice of the Madras High Court presided over the event.

The court in Edappadi will also cover Poolampatti and Konganapuram police stations apart from its namesake. “A total of 908 cases have been transferred to Edappadi from the Sankagiri Munisf and Judicial Courts. This will help the aggrieved get speedy justice,” said the Chief Minister.

“In the past eight years, the State government has sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore to construct court buildings, judges quarters and for maintenance. Between 2011 and 2019, the government has given consent to set up 456 courts. In 2018 alone, the government has set up 33 new courts, including special courts.”

Justice Vijaya called upon bar associations across the state to come forward to serve the general public and assured speedy disposal of cases.

Speaking at the function, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam said that in the Assembly, Chief Minister had said that courts will be established at all Taluks and during the first phase, many courts were inaugurated in the State. As per a Madras High Court order, 17 courts were set up to hear petty cases. In the past three years, the Government inaugurated 217 courts, he added.

“Additional district munisf court will come up in Tirupur and Musiri, additional sub court will be launched at Kallakurichi, additional district court at Kuzhithurai, additional magistrate court at Srivaigundam, sub courts at Nanguneri and Pappireddipatti, magistrate courts at Sendamangalam and Komarapalayam taluks and District Munisf cum Judicial Magistrate Court will be set up at Kariyamangalam, Vikkiravandi, Singampunari, Pallavaram and Maduravayal in the coming years. Considering the welfare of advocates, their death benefit has been increased to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 5.25 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Advocates Welfare Fund Act. Likewise, the annual grant to Tamil Nadu Advocates welfare fund has been increased to Rs 8 crore from Rs 4 crore. Through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission 220 magistrate posts were filled in 2018-19,” the Chief Minister had added.

As per a Supreme Court order, a large number of cases were solved in a single day at the Tamil Nadu Lok Adalat conducted in all districts. Due to steps taken by State Government, Supreme Court judgements are now released in the Tamil language, he added.