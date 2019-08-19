Home States Tamil Nadu

Train services on Nilgiri Mountain Railway take a hit as boulders fall on track

Following the information engineering team from the Salem, division visited the spot and started restoring the railway line.

Published: 19th August 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Boulders on the track on Niligiri Mountain Railway Track near hillgrove Railway station on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Train services were hit following a landslide that brought down dislodged boulders on the hills running along Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam section of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) track near Adderly railway station in Coonoor in The Nilgiris on Sunday. 

According to railway sources, around 70 passengers were present in the train. The hillock fell on the track between Adderly railway station and Hillgrove railway station at 8.27 am leading to the disruption of train service on the world heritage site on NMR. The train commenced from Mettupalayam railway station at 7.10 am and was scheduled to reach Udagamandalam railway station on Sunday afternoon. However, the train was unable to move further due to disruption on the track. 

Following the information engineering team from the Salem, division visited the spot and started restoring the railway line. After nearly two hours of wait, the railway authorities arranged two TNSTC buses and dropped the passengers at Coonoor bus stand. Subsequently, the authorities sent the train to Mettupalayam railway station from the accident spot   

Salem Division authorities handed over refund to passengers. According to an official “The work was completed by 12.30 pm and we were unable to operate the service further. It will resume on Monday. The landslide occurred since the area was wet due to the recent rain. There were no damages to the track in this incident,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mettupalayam Udagamandalam Nilgiri Mountain Railway Adderly railway station NMR Hillgrove railway station TNSTC bus
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp