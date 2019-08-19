Two children drown in floodwaters in rain-battered Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In a tragic incident, two children drowned in floodwaters near Vellore on Sunday, officials said.

Three-year-old Prithiga and her six-year-old sister Harini drowned in floodwaters stagnant on a small pit dug up for piling up manure in their home at Kollaimedu, KG Eriyur at Odugathur. The bodies were retrieved and sent for postmortem at Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital.

The sources noted that the area was heavily flooded after torrential showers over the days.

Vellore District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram visited the spot on Monday morning, the sources said.

Vellore city and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rain on Friday and Saturday triggering floods and inundation at several places including Kansalpet and Indhra Nagar where the Revenue department officers distributed food to the marooned residents.

Following Vellore city, Ambur, Alangayam and Gudiyatham were lashed by heavy downpour causing floods.