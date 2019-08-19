Home States Tamil Nadu

Van falls into well near Tiruchy, eight die

The vehicle driver Ilayaraja survived the accident. Collector S Sivarasu and police superintendent Ziaul Haque visited the spot.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: AT least eight people, including three children, died after a mini-load van carrying 17 people fell into an 80-feet-well in Erakudi near Thuraiyur on Sunday afternoon. Nine others, rescued with injuries, are recovering in hospitals. 

The passengers were on their way to SN Puthur for a feast at the Angayi Amman temple. Fire services personnel say the driver lost control after the front tyre on the left burst, near Erakudi. 

The vehicle then crashed into a metal fence and fell into the well. The public informed the fire services department, which conducted rescue operations that lasted over three hours. Victims were lifted out of the well, which had knee-deep water, using ropes and cranes. Of the 17 passengers, 12 were from Perur village and 5 from neighbouring Katapali village.

The vehicle driver Ilayaraja survived the accident. Collector S Sivarasu and police superintendent Ziaul Haque visited the spot.

