Woman taken to Valliyoor All Women Police Station in sexual harassment case dies in police custody

Ranjitha Gunasekaran By

Express News Service

A 55-year-old woman, who was taken to Valliyoor All Women Police Station on Saturday night for questioning in connection with a sexual harassment case, died allegedly in police custody on Sunday.

According to sources, Kudankulam police recently received a complaint from a family against one Kristopher (56), who works at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project. According to the complainant, Kristopher, a native of Nagercoil, sexually misbehaved with a girl from their family. Sources said after police booked Kristopher, he absconded.

As police suspected one Leelabai (55) from Kappiyari near Karungal of Kanniyakumari district of knowing the whereabouts of Kristopher, the woman was taken to Vallioor All-Women Police Station for questioning on Saturday night, sources said and added that Leelabai died on Sunday morning.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said Leelabai was brought to the station with one of her relatives on Saturday night to name a few places where the suspect might be hiding. When police took her to Kanniyakumari on Sunday morning to trace Kristopher, she reportedly suffered breathing difficulties. Subsequently, she was taken to Government Medical College Hospital in Aasaripallam where she died without responding to the treatment.

However, Leelabhai's relatives blamed police for her death. Sources said Leelabai had served as the councillor of Kappiyarai Town Panchayat and had been a member of a prominent political party. Later, Vallioor Principal District Munsif M Alima arrived at Government Medical College Hospital in Aasaripallam and conducted the enquiry.

Speaking on this issue, Tamil Nadu Dalit Rights Protection Movement Founder Vai Thinakaran said: "The police did not follow the rules to be followed before taking a woman to a police station for questioning. Leelabai, who is a Dalit, was taken to the police station at night. She is not an accused. The police took her since they found Leelabhai and Kristopher had been talking with each other over the phone. Statistics suggest that victims of custodial death are mostly Dalits. The police officials responsible for Leelabhai's death should be punished, and an inquiry should be initiated under a retired judge."