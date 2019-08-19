Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman taken to Valliyoor All Women Police Station in sexual harassment case dies in police custody

When police took her to Kanniyakumari on Sunday morning to trace Kristopher, she reportedly suffered breathing difficulties. However, Leelabhai's relatives blamed police for her death.

Published: 19th August 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express illustration))

By Ranjitha Gunasekaran
Express News Service

A 55-year-old woman, who was taken to Valliyoor All Women Police Station on Saturday night for questioning in connection with a sexual harassment case, died allegedly in police custody on Sunday. 

According to sources, Kudankulam police recently received a complaint from a family against one Kristopher (56), who works at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project. According to the complainant, Kristopher, a native of Nagercoil, sexually misbehaved with a girl from their family. Sources said after police booked Kristopher, he absconded. 

As police suspected one Leelabai (55) from Kappiyari near Karungal of Kanniyakumari district of knowing the whereabouts of Kristopher, the woman was taken to Vallioor All-Women Police Station for questioning on Saturday night, sources said and added that Leelabai died on Sunday morning.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said Leelabai was brought to the station with one of her relatives on Saturday night to name a few places where the suspect might be hiding. When police took her to Kanniyakumari on Sunday morning to trace Kristopher, she reportedly suffered breathing difficulties. Subsequently, she was taken to Government Medical College Hospital in Aasaripallam where she died without responding to the treatment. 

However, Leelabhai's relatives blamed police for her death. Sources said Leelabai had served as the councillor of Kappiyarai Town Panchayat and had been a member of a prominent political party. Later, Vallioor Principal District Munsif M Alima arrived at Government Medical College Hospital in Aasaripallam and conducted the enquiry. 

Speaking on this issue, Tamil Nadu Dalit Rights Protection Movement Founder Vai Thinakaran said: "The police did not follow the rules to be followed before taking a woman to a police station for questioning. Leelabai, who is a Dalit, was taken to the police station at night. She is not an accused. The police took her since they found Leelabhai and Kristopher had been talking with each other over the phone. Statistics suggest that victims of custodial death are mostly Dalits. The police officials responsible for Leelabhai's death should be punished, and an inquiry should be initiated under a retired judge."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valliyoor All Women Police Station Kudankulam police Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project Kanniyakumari district Aasaripallam Government Medical College Hospital amil Nadu Dalit Rights Protection Movement
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp