CM Palaniswami announces Rs 2 lakh solatium for kin of deceased

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has declared Rs 2 lakh solatium for the families of the eight people killed in an accident at Thuraiyur, on Sunday evening. In a release, the CM said, “I am saddened to know about the demise of eight persons in the accident and express my deepest condolences to their families. I ordered the district administration to carry out rescue operations after coming to know about the accident and ordered hospital authorities to offer proper treatment to the injured. Besides, I ordered Tourism minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, Health minister C Vijayabaskar and Minister for Backward Class Welfare S Valarmathi and district collector, to offer assistance.” He also declared Rs 2 lakh each, solatium for the bereaved families, Rs 50,000 for the injured and Rs 25,000 for those who sustained simple injuries.