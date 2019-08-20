CM Palaniswami inaugurates Special Grievance Redressal Scheme

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has promised to strengthen and speed up the system of weekly redressal grievances by which officials would reach out to villages, towns and cities to receive petitions, rather than the public seeking them out.

Inaugurating the Chief Minister Special Grievance Redressal Scheme at Vanavasi and Konganapuram of Edappadi assembly constituency in Salem district on Monday, Palaniswami said the complaints would be digitally recorded and sent to the departments concerned, who will take action on the grievances within a month.

Officials are expected to gather all the petitions before the end of August and complete work on them all through September. Then, at taluk-level meetings headed by ministers, welfare assistance will be distributed to beneficiaries and issues with basic amenities will be addressed. As much as Rs 25,000 has been sanctioned for every taluk for the effective implementation of the scheme, Palansiwami explained at the event in Vanavasi.

While the scheme was inaugurated in Edappadi, it will be implemented in all the 234 assembly constituencies, he said.

Any scheme envisaged by the government has to be implemented by the officials. Like a vehicle needs two wheels to run on, the government and the officials have to work like the two wheels, the chief minister suggested. Even as many had questioned if the government will be able to last past 10 days, when he had assumed the office of the chief minister, Palaniswami noted that they have completed two successful years only with the help of the public and the government officials.

Speaking at the event, Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar likened Palaniswami’s special redressal scheme to the landmark ones introduced by the chief minister’s predecessors -- the late M G Ramachandran’s raincoats for cycle rickshaw drivers and for chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s Cradle Baby Scheme. This scheme follows the two -- Old Age Pension scheme and housing scheme for the people being cleared from waterbodies -- introduced by Palaniswami earlier, he noted.

Electricity Minister P Thangamani, Social Welfare Minister Saroja, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Additional Chief Secretaries (Revenue and Disaster management) Atulya Mishra and K Satyagopal, Salem district Collector S A Raman, and MPs and MLAs, participated in the event.

Handling Athivaradhar fest

Udhayakumar was all praise for the way Palaniswami handled the Athivaradhar festival at the Kancheepuram temple. While the late chief minister M G Ramachandran only had to face 10 lakh devotees visiting the temple 40 years ago, Palaniswami had to give protection for more than one crore people in 48 days, he noted.

Petition corner

At Vanavasi, the chief minister received petitions from the public for nearly an hour. Of them, nine were given welfare assistance the same day. The remaining petitions will be taken into consideration, said officials. At Konganapuram too he received petitions from people. There, Palaniswami said that the Tiruchengode-Omalur stretch will be converted into a four-lane road; land acquisition process is on for the same. A new building for the police station Konganapuram will be constructed soon. An international auction centre is to come up in Hosur at the cost of Rs 20 crore. All the roads in villages will be relaid, he detailed. He received petitions from the public at Edappadi too. Later the day, the chief minister inaugurated desilting works at Chettimankurichi new lake in Edappadi under the kudimaramathu scheme, at Rs 6 lakh.