DMK to join Opposition stir at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK will organise a protest with all opposition party MPs at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on August 22 seeking release of leaders of Jammu and Kashmir who were arrested in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A of the Constitution. In a statement, party president MK Stalin condemned the ‘undeclared emergency’ in Kashmir by arresting political leaders and cutting off telecommunications.

The BJP government has snatched away freedom of expression and other basic rights by arresting the leaders, who included Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and another former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The BJP government has no faith in democracy and the Constitution, he said.