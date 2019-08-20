Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Extension beyond superannuation age not a right’

Extension of service beyond the age of superannuation cannot be claimed as a matter of right, the Madras High Court has held.

Published: 20th August 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Extension of service beyond the age of superannuation cannot be claimed as a matter of right, the Madras High Court has held. Justice S Vaidyanathan gave the ruling, while dismissing a writ petition from one S Rajendran. Rajendran served as a lecturer in the department of mathematics in the Jawahar Science College in Neyveli, Cuddalore district, which is governed by Section 2 (8) of the TN Private Colleges Act, and was relieved from service on April 30, 2016, on his crossing the retirement age of 58 years. His request for extension of service up to 62 years, was rejected by the college management. Hence, the present writ petition.

Dismissing the petition, the judge said that the petitioner cannot demand such extension as a matter of right. It is at the discretion of the college in allowing the petitioner to continue beyond the permissible age, namely, 58 - up to 62 years. Section 17 of the Act will not be helpful to the petitioner as the government has taken a decision with regard to the service conditions, etc, of the teachers and other persons employed in any private college and not with regard to the superannuated employees.

Observing that there is no justification on the part of the petitioner over the demand, the judge said the impugned order dated August 12, 2016, relieving him from service, is perfectly valid and does not warrant any interference by this Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp