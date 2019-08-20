Home States Tamil Nadu

In a first, Lok Adalat settles 286 cases in a single day

At least, in three cases involving motor accident claims, more than Rs 25 lakh was awarded by the Lok Adalat presided over by retired judge I Richard.

Published: 20th August 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Creating a record, a total of 286 cases were disposed of in a single day at the Lok Adalat held on Friday by the District Legal Services Authority and a sum of Rs 9 crore was awarded as settlements.

The Lok Adalat held here disposed of cases relating to civil, motor vehicle, income tax, family dispute and other cases. According to I Jayanthi, secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, a total of 300 cases were taken up, of which 286 were settled with the maximum being motor accident claims cases crossing over Rs 1 crore. She said that in this year alone, a record 286 cases being disposed of in one single day is the highest when compared to previous months.

At least, in three cases involving motor accident claims, more than Rs 25 lakh was awarded by the Lok Adalat presided over by retired judge I Richard.

Judicial officials, legal advisers for banks and members of the Adalat pursued trails and verified documents, held conciliatory talks with the litigant public before arriving at the settlement, said the DLSA officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Adalat
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp