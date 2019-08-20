In a first, Lok Adalat settles 286 cases in a single day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Creating a record, a total of 286 cases were disposed of in a single day at the Lok Adalat held on Friday by the District Legal Services Authority and a sum of Rs 9 crore was awarded as settlements.

The Lok Adalat held here disposed of cases relating to civil, motor vehicle, income tax, family dispute and other cases. According to I Jayanthi, secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, a total of 300 cases were taken up, of which 286 were settled with the maximum being motor accident claims cases crossing over Rs 1 crore. She said that in this year alone, a record 286 cases being disposed of in one single day is the highest when compared to previous months.

At least, in three cases involving motor accident claims, more than Rs 25 lakh was awarded by the Lok Adalat presided over by retired judge I Richard.

Judicial officials, legal advisers for banks and members of the Adalat pursued trails and verified documents, held conciliatory talks with the litigant public before arriving at the settlement, said the DLSA officials.