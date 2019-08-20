Home States Tamil Nadu

Karti Chidambaram challenges case transfer to special court

Justice PD Audikesavalu adjourned the matter to August 21 to seek clarification from the High Court Registrar-General as to whether the transfer was really made.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP from Sivaganga and son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, has moved the Madras High Court challenging the transfer of a case pending before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (Economic Offences), in Egmore to the Special Court for Cases Against MPs and MLAs.

His main contention was that he was not Member of Parliament at the time when the case was registered against him and his wife Srinidhi.

The case relates to the alleged non-disclosure of receipt of `1.35 cr in hard cash by way of the sale proceeds of land in Muttukadu on the ECR.

The Deputy Director of Income Tax Investigation filed a complaint on September 12, 2018 under section 200 of the CrPC against Karti and his wife before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II  (Economic Offences) for offences under sections 276c(1) and 277 of the I-T Act and summons were issued on various dates and the case is at the stage of trial.

Karti said that if they were prosecuted for the offence under section 276-C of the Income Tax Act, the punishment would be an imprisonment of seven years. Hence, the case must be tried by an Assistant Sessions Judge (Senior Civil Judge Cadre), that is, by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. The transfer of the case to the Special Court in the cadre of Sessions Judge is erroneous in law. Moreover, the sale transaction had been reflected in the I-T returns filed in 2015 itself when he was not a Member of Parliament.

