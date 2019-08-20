No vehicles, women cops’ job made tough

Nirupa Sampath By

CUDDALORE: Many years ago, All Women Police Stations (AWPS) were started in the district to further empower women and better redress their complaints. Who would have thought, years down the lane, the policewomen in these stations will themselves be paid little heed to and be denied even one vehicle to carry on their functions. The personnel attribute the crisis to the false yet general notion that AWPSs deal with less severe cases compared to regular police stations.

Many policewomen who Express spoke to explained in detail the woes they encounter while carrying out everyday tasks and question the need of such stations if they cannot be maintained properly.

In Cuddalore district, there are six AWPSs – Cuddalore, Panruti, Neyveli, Chidambaram, Virudhachalam and Sethiyathope. However, only the Cuddalore AWPS has a vehicle and that too was provided just a year ago. The vehicle provided to Neyveli AWPS was returned recently as it was unfit for use. The vehicle at Panruti AWPS is also not in a working condition.

There is a general myth that AWPSs handle only family dispute cases, a policewoman said. “Everyone thinks we just provide counselling to women in distress and do not deal with severe cases like the regular stations. But, cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and crimes against women, more often than not, call for intense investigations.”

Another personnel at an AWPS said, “For bandobast and night duty, we have no choice but to go on two-wheelers, which are not always safe. Many of us do not know how to ride a scooter and in that case how do they expect us to do our duty.”

“There have been situations when we had to bring suspects to stations in autorickshaws or by riding pillion on scooters. When inspectors of a regular station and we are tasked with the same duties and belong to the same cadre, why is it that personnel of AWPSs alone are deprived of necessary facilities at the workplace? Moreover, the area limits for an AWPS are much larger than the limits of regular stations. In this case, how are we expected to travel for probes,” asks the woman personnel.

When asked about the crisis, a senior police official said, “Of the six AWPSs, vehicles were provided to Panruti and Cuddalore stations, while the vehicles at the remaining stations are not in a working condition.”

“We have informed the higher-ups about the lack of resources and will provide vehicles as per availability to these stations,” he added.

‘Seek facility if needed’

The women police can claim up to Rs 5,000 per case investigation and it will cover all expenses, a senior police official said, adding that it is also important that they ask for the facilities when required