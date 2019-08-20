Home States Tamil Nadu

Pall of gloom in Perur as 6 victims are buried

A goods carrier with 17 people on board plunged into a roadside well near Erakudi in Thuraiyur killing eight and injuring nine on Sunday afternoon.

Published: 20th August 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A Pall of gloom descended on Perur village as the bodies of six accident victims were buried one after the other on Monday. Two other bodies were buried in nearby Kattapalli village. Several hundred relatives and villagers attended the funeral processions.

A goods carrier with 17 people on board plunged into a roadside well near Erakudi in Thuraiyur killing eight and injuring nine on Sunday afternoon. All were going to a temple festival when the accident took place. Among the deceased, six persons were from the same family in Perur.  Final rites for two children - Sarankumar (16) and Yamuna (7) - were held without their parents. Their father Elangovan and his daughter Lavanya both underwent surgeries for fractures in hospital as the bodies of his two other children were buried by their relatives. Elangovan’s wife Muthukanni, who was also undergoing treatment for injuries, was brought to the village to get a last glimpse of her children.

It was a heart-wrenching moment for the villagesr as four other deceased from the village were close relatives of Elangovan. Thirunageshwaran, a relative, said with heavy heart, “We never thought our relatives who joyfully went for a temple festival would return to the village after having lost their lives. August 18 will be a black day for our village.” Several politicians, including ministers Vellamandi N Natarajan, S Valarmathi, MLA K N Nehru and Perambalur MP TR Parivendar paid their respects to the deceased and consoled relatives. As the funeral processions moved towards the burial ground, the State Highways department started construction of a three-feet-high stone wall in front of the well to prevent mishaps in future. The department added reflectors and danger signs to warn motorists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp