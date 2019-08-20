Pall of gloom in Perur as 6 victims are buried

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A Pall of gloom descended on Perur village as the bodies of six accident victims were buried one after the other on Monday. Two other bodies were buried in nearby Kattapalli village. Several hundred relatives and villagers attended the funeral processions.

A goods carrier with 17 people on board plunged into a roadside well near Erakudi in Thuraiyur killing eight and injuring nine on Sunday afternoon. All were going to a temple festival when the accident took place. Among the deceased, six persons were from the same family in Perur. Final rites for two children - Sarankumar (16) and Yamuna (7) - were held without their parents. Their father Elangovan and his daughter Lavanya both underwent surgeries for fractures in hospital as the bodies of his two other children were buried by their relatives. Elangovan’s wife Muthukanni, who was also undergoing treatment for injuries, was brought to the village to get a last glimpse of her children.

It was a heart-wrenching moment for the villagesr as four other deceased from the village were close relatives of Elangovan. Thirunageshwaran, a relative, said with heavy heart, “We never thought our relatives who joyfully went for a temple festival would return to the village after having lost their lives. August 18 will be a black day for our village.” Several politicians, including ministers Vellamandi N Natarajan, S Valarmathi, MLA K N Nehru and Perambalur MP TR Parivendar paid their respects to the deceased and consoled relatives. As the funeral processions moved towards the burial ground, the State Highways department started construction of a three-feet-high stone wall in front of the well to prevent mishaps in future. The department added reflectors and danger signs to warn motorists.