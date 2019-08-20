Home States Tamil Nadu

Rains likely in north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for next two days: Met

Earlier, sharp, intermittent showers had lashed the city and its neighbourhood on August 17 and 18, bringing relief to Chennai residents.

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The city and its surroundings witnessed mild overnight rains on Tuesday even as the weather office forecast more spells during the next two days due to a "wind confluence."

The wind confluence would bring in light to heavy rains in north Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal during the next two days, N Puviarasan, director, Regional Meteorological Centre, said.

Further, Chennai had recorded above normal rainfall between June 1 till date, he told reporters here.

"Due to the wind confluence, light to heavy rainfall is likely in north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next two days," he said.

Cloudy skies would prevail over Chennai, with the likelihood of light showers during the period, he added.

In the last 24 hours ended this morning, Tiruchirappalli recorded the highest rainfall of 13 cm, followed by Rayakottai in Krishnagiri and Vazhapadi in Salem districts at 8 cm each, he said.

Further, the state has recorded 18 cm rainfall from June 1 till date while Chennai recorded 33 cm, he said, adding, this was 5 cm above normal.

