Sanjay Shroff is new IIF chief

CHENNAI: Sanjay Shroff, Managing Director of Vishwasahanti Merchandise Limited, which manufactures sand additives and foundry minerals, was elected as president of the Institute of Indian Foundry Men (IIF), according to an IIF statement. “Indian foundries today face several challenges such as increasing production costs, pricing issues, increasing costs of environmental compliances, protectionism, etc.,’’ said Shroff.