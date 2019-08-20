WATCH | VHP men attack Tirupur man for refusing to pay for Krishna Jayanthi festivities

By Online Desk

A shopkeeper in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur was attacked and threatened by a group of five for refusing to make a monetary contribution contributing giving fund to a programme organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The man, identified as Siva, was attacked for not giving Rs 1000 as demanded by the VHP activists for making an idol of Lord Krishna for the Krishna Jayanthi celebrations organised by the right-wing body.

The accused persons were identified as Vasanth, Vignesh, Nizar, Ranjith and Ayyasamy, Mynation reported.

In the video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, three men are seen trying to attack the shopkeeper from outside in the presence of a woman and child. The woman jumps in the middle and tries to pacify the assaulters as they land a blow on Siva.

In #Tirupur Shop owner donated Rs. 300 for Krishna jayanthi..



But #VHP rowdies threatened shop owner and hit him to donate Rs.1000 in front of his wife and child.,



By the name of God, BJP develops more rowdism across India.@TimesNow@timesofindia@ndtv@CNNnews18#BJPரவுடிசம் pic.twitter.com/GWeAJpeOA0 — Kumaran Karuppiah (@2kkumaran) August 20, 2019

The police said that the incident happened around 2 pm on Sunday (August 18), when the group reached Siva's shop and asked him to contribute Rs 1000. An argument broke out as he refused to pay them the demanded amount and gave Rs 300 instead.

According to the media reports, an idol of Lord Krishna is made in Muthalipalayam area near SIDCO in Tirupur every year by the VHP as part of the Krishna Jayanthi celebrations.

