Waterlogging in northern districts still making life difficult

R Sivakumar

VELLORE: Water clogged roads, inundated streets and habitations, marooned people with water encircling houses was the common scene in certain places in Vellore district following the unprecedented heavy downpour.

Vellore city, Ambur and the surrounding areas were battered by the torrential showers. The local residents of Kansalpet in Fort City could not come out of their houses as water surrounded. Their movement was crippled, forcing the Revenue department officials descend with food packets.

The situation was no better in some other places including Indra Nagar and Mango mandi in the Fort city which recorded 165.7 mm till 8.30 am on August 17, believed to be the highest in August in more than hundred years.

The Corporation authorities were blamed for the flood woes of the people.“The drainage canals are not properly maintained. In several places, structures were raised upon drainages leading blockage,” said Murugesh, a resident of Vellore.

Encroachments on water bodies and watercourse are also cited to be the main reason for the current floods and inundation. According to environment activist Ambalur A Asokan, “The flood is caused only by the heavy rains but mainly because of encroachment of water bodies and watercourse.” “When watercourse is encroached upon, how the rain water can flow down?” he asked. Lack of planning and execution of storm water drains is also blamed for the woes.

“The Vellore corporation is not spending money for the basic amenities like drains. They are spending the funds allocated under Smart City scheme to projects that are not going to benefit larger sections in the city,” alleges P Karthikeyan, MLA representing Vellore Assembly segment. Wild streams and small rivers were in spate when rains lashed Ambur and its surrounding areas causing inundation at several places.

The floodwaters flowed like a stream on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway at Ambur which received 80.60 mm and 118.0 mm on August 18 and 19.

The railway underpass at Reddithope in the leather hub was heavily flooded disrupting movement of vehicles through the narrow path that connects certain places including Bethlehem to Ambur. What the authorities are saying is that stormwater could recede in a few hours only because the drainage canals were regularly maintained. “Some people tend to blame us. But the fact is that water receded in a few hours on Saturday once showers slowed down. It’s only because the drainages were properly maintained,” said C Sivasubramaniam, commissioner of Vellore City Corporation. However, he added, it took some time in Kansalpet and two other places water to recede.

Around 167 mm rainfall is the cause for the flooding as the water flowed beyond the capacity of the canals, Sivasubramanian noted. The flooding also exposed the slackness in putting in place rainwater harvesting structures in the district as the rainwater ran off.

Four dead

Four persons, including two children, were killed in rain-related incidents over the past two days in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts.Heavy rains that began to pound parts of Vellore district continued till Sunday night triggering floods and inundation at several places. Vellore city, Ambur and Vaniyambadi bore the brunt of the heavy downpour.