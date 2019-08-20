Woman injured as ceiling fan crashes down at Tiruchy govt hospital

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Government hospitals of late have been in the news for pioneering initiatives and treatment of rare conditions. A recent incident at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), however, throws light on grey areas in some institutions.

The mother of a patient admitted in the hospital had a narrow escape when a ceiling fan came crashing down. Luckily for her, it missed her head but one of the blades struck her. The incident happened on August 14 but came to light on Monday after the woman complained of pain and was advised CT scan.

James Mary (45) of Sarkar Palayam had admitted her 20 year old daughter Anu Shri in the hospital for fever. Anu Shri has a problem in her spinal cord and cannot move on her own. The girl was in the female surgical ward (III) situated in the old block of the GH. On August 14, when Mary was feeding her daughter in the night, the fan came crashing down. One of the blades struck her between neck and shoulder, but there was no any visible injury. Four days after the incident, on Monday, Mary noticed a swelling on her neck and approached a doctor. She was advised CT scan and told to pay `500. Refusing to pay, she approached Dr A Arshiya Begum, dean (in-charge) of the hospital, and confronted her. Following this, the fee was waived. The scan revealed no serious injury. A hospital worker said “The fan fell with loud noise. Many patients and attenders expressed fears about the condition of other ceiling fans. It added to their worries.”

On Sunday, Pusphavali (34) a patient’s relative, fell down after she came in contact with a metal rail as allegedly there was a fault in earthing. The woman did not sustain any injury.

As news of the incidents spread, Begum ordered safety audit of all fans and electrical equipment in the old block. Complete rewiring works are underway in the old block. Many electricians were seen bustling with the activities here.