Home States Tamil Nadu

1.2 lakh textile jobs in Tamil Nadu lost in one year?

The textile industry, which is the second-largest employer in the country, is reeling under a severe crisis similar to the one witnessed in the automobiles sector across India. 

Published: 21st August 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

A textile mill image used for representational purpose

A textile mill image used for representational purpose (File photo | Reuters)

By L Rajagopal
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The textile industry, which is the second-largest employer in the country, is reeling under a severe crisis similar to the one witnessed in the automobiles sector across India. In the April-June quarter, export of cotton yarn plunged steeply to (-)34 per cent.

“In the past one year alone, 300 spinning and open-end mills in Tamil Nadu have shut down for various reasons. Some of them have been sold out,” says M Jayabal, president of TN Open-end Spinning Mills Association (OSMA). 

As per Jayabal’s estimates, close to 1.20 lakh workers have lost jobs due to the crisis in the last one year. While many of them have found work in other sectors, a good chunk are still struggling for employment.  “As per official data, till March 2017, 605 spinning mills shut down across India, of which 225 were in Tamil Nadu. There are many spinning mills up for sale, but no one is coming forward to buy them as it costs around Rs 500-Rs 1,000 crore. Equipment in these mills are now lying unused,” says Jayabal.

“The industry is witnessing a crisis similar to the one in 2010-11,” says the Northern India Textile Mills Association (NITMA), while blaming it on the high State and Central taxes and levies, which have made the Indian yarn ‘non-competitive’ in global markets. 

The high cost of raw materials and the import of cheap yarn from countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia have also affected the business, resulting in an approximate loss of Rs 20 - Rs 25 per kilogram for Indian mills.

Combined, these factors have allegedly resulted in the closure of one-thirds of spinning mills across India in the last one year, says NITMA. The ones that have managed to survive are incurring huge cash losses.


NITMA has appealed to the centre to extend the scheme for rebate of State and Central taxes and levies (ROSCTL) to cotton and blended yarns, and an interest subvention on yarn exports. It has also appealed to the government to pay the difference between minimum support price and the market price of seed cotton to farmers via direct transfer. 

China, Pakistan have a role to play      

Industrialists from Tamil Nadu say that under normal circumstances, a minimum of 100 million kilos of cotton yarn is exported every month. However, in June this year, only 57 million kilos were exported, the lowest in the last two years. Sector specialists attribute the slump in demand to the trade standoff between the US and China, and the free-trade agreement between China and Pakistan.

Betting big on the demand from Chinese markets, major industrial expansion activities were carried out in the recent past. However, over the last decade, China has switched to buying from Bangladesh and Vietnam, cutting off the supply from India almost fully, pushing the sector here into a state of chaos.   

Despite the slump in exports, production of cotton yarn witnessed an increase of 6.3 per cent this year. Production of blended and 100 per cent non-cotton yarn grew 18 per cent. Overall, production of spinning mill yarn grew 9.6 per cent this year. “The high cost of raw materials is affecting Indian yarn in export markets,” says D Prabhu, convenor of Indian Texpreneurs Federation. 

“India must use the US-China trade standoff to its advantage, and aggressively push our apparel exports to US markets. That apart, banks must be directed to pass on full benefits of cuts in key lending rates by RBI, to industries. These measures could revive the sector,” says Prabhu, adding that festival season could boost demand in domestic markets in October. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TN Open end Spinning Mills Association Tamil Nadu textile jobs Northern India Textile Mills Association Tamil Nadu jobs lost ROSCTL
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp