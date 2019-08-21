Home States Tamil Nadu

Can’t force Governor for premature release of Rajiv assassination convicts: TN Public Prosecutor

It is an inherent power vested with the Governor under the Constitution, to take a decision on the recommendations made by the State government in September 2018.

Published: 21st August 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Governor cannot be pressurised by the State government, to grant his approval for the premature release of all the seven accused in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan told a division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

When the petition from one of the accused S Nalini, came up for hearing before the bench of Justices R Subbaiah and C Saravanan on Tuesday, Natarajan told the judges that the government cannot exert pressure on the Governor, to countersign the resolution passed by it.

It is an inherent power vested with the Governor under the Constitution, to take a decision on the recommendations made by the State government in September 2018, and the government cannot insist that the Governor should take a decision immediately. The bench reserved its orders on the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A Natarajan Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Tamil Nadu Public Prosecutor Tamil Nadu governor Madras High Court Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp