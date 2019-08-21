Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CB-CID begins probe into suicide of students

The probe began after Director-General of Police JK Tripathy ordered that the cases be transferred to CB-CID on July 17.

Senior IPS officer M S Jaffar Sait

Tamil Nadu CB-CID chief MS Jaffar Sait (File Photo | AS Ganesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After three students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology allegedly committed suicide inside the premises, in a span of 60 days, sleuths from the CB-CID began their inquiry on Tuesday.

A team headed by CB-CID SP, Mallika, visited a college campus and conducted inquiries. The probe began after Director-General of Police JK Tripathy ordered that the cases be transferred to CB-CID on July 17. The cases were earlier handled by Maraimalai Nagar police.

The first case reported, on May 26, was of 23-year-old Anupriya, a biomedical engineering student, who hailed from Tiruvallur. “She allegedly jumped off the tenth floor of college hostel. However, in her suicide note, she mentioned that she was frustrated that her parents restricted her,” said a police officer.

The next day, on May 27, another first-year student, Aneesh Chowdary (19), a native of Jharkhand, also allegedly jumped off the fifth floor of his hostel building. The latest incident was on July 15, when S Raghavan, final year Information Technology student, allegedly jumped off from the second floor.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

