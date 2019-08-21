Technology expertise: Britain to help Tamil Nadu districts deal with disasters

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Britain will be providing technical help to the Tamil Nadu government, in charting out strategies and ways to tackle natural disasters in the coastal cities of Chennai, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur.

Under the project, for which the State accorded sanction, Britain will be providing technical expertise in helping strengthen disaster risk reduction and mitigation response in these cities.

Official sources said that Britain, which has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with India to deliver a programme on technical assistance that seeks to bring a transformational change in the way urbanisation is being carried out in India, has opted for the project which will initially cover the aforementioned cities. The three districts are selected as they have large coastal and urban populations at risk because of rapidly degrading natural habitats.

It is learnt a Government Order according permission to implement the project, was passed in July after the British deputy high commissioner came forward with the proposal. Sources said that the study’s recommendations are expected to be applicable to other coastal cities in Tamil Nadu and later replicable in other coastal cities in India.

It is learnt that the project by Britain will be providing technical assistance focussed on restoration and protection of fragile ecosystems, the prevention of saltwater intrusion, rain water harvesting and general disaster risk reduction practices for more sustainable cities.

Britain has appointed KPMG as a delivery partner for the project and it will be accessing the information pertaining to fragile ecosystems, water, rainfall and other disaster management related details from various departments.

Study has estimated that in the next three decades, Chennai could witness a rise of sea between 4.35 metres and 6.85 metres due to tropical cyclones affecting 1,963 square kms of landmass.