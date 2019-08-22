3 held in temple theft case, 2 idols recovered

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: THREE persons have been arrested and two idols recovered from them in connection with a temple theft which took place in Kodiyakarai on August 15. Four idols were stolen from Shri Kodimuthu Mariamman temple. Police scanned through thousands of calls and identified the suspects who were hiding the idols in a house. The suspects were traced and arrested and two idols recovered.

Pournami Pooja was conducted at the temple on Wednesday night. After the pooja and prayers were over, priests locked the doors and went home. When they returned to open the temple on Thursday, they found four idols missing. A special team was formed led by Inspector C Subash Chandra Bose. Police analysed thousands of calls routed through the phone tower in Kodiyakarai immediately after the theft took place.

They narrowed down the list and searched for suspicious calls. S Lokeshwaran of Maraiagnayanallur was identified as one of the suspects. His fingerprints matched with ones found on sanctum sanctorum and his mobile location at the time of the theft confirmed it. Two other suspects were traced on Tuesday from the call list and arrested. They have been identified as S Udhayarajan (30) of Maraiagnayanallur and S Sadasivam (30) of Chinnathumbur.