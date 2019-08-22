Home States Tamil Nadu

Denied access to crematorium, TN Dalits lower body off bridge for final journey

Road to cemetery passes through private land, villagers have been demanding alternatives

Published: 22nd August 2019 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Vellore caste row

Locals bringing down the body of Kuppan by tying a rope. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Lack of road access to a graveyard forced the relatives of an accident victim to take a long funeral procession and rope down the body from a bridge near Vaniyambadi on Monday.

The incident occurred near Natrampalli after Kuppan (45), a Dalit resident of Adi Dravidar Colony near Narayanapuram, died in a road mishap near Puthukovil. It is said that the path to village graveyard passed through private land, and the landowner allegedly refused to allow Kuppan's relatives to take the body through his land.

Left with no options, Kuppan's family members charted a new course by carrying the body through a longer route. But they were yet to face the main obstacle. Since there was no direct path to the cremation ground, the funeral procession had to be halted on a bridge. The relatives then took out the body from funeral vehicle, kept it on a wooden platform and tied it with ropes before slowly rappelling it 20 feet to the ground where a small group of men were waiting.

A video of the incident, which was spreading in social media, showed a group of people standing on the bridge sending the wooden frame with the body down with the help of ropes, while another group, who were beneath the bridge, receiving it. The incident has once again brought to light the long-standing demand of villagers for a graveyard site.

Some locals alleged that they had submitted several petitions to the officials concerned but in vain. They said that they used to perform the last rites of their departed ones at another location. But, lack of a cremation platform and adequate space forced them to look for alternate sites.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Vellore dalit man funeral
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp