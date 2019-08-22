Denied access to crematorium, TN Dalits lower body off bridge for final journey

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Lack of road access to a graveyard forced the relatives of an accident victim to take a long funeral procession and rope down the body from a bridge near Vaniyambadi on Monday.

The incident occurred near Natrampalli after Kuppan (45), a Dalit resident of Adi Dravidar Colony near Narayanapuram, died in a road mishap near Puthukovil. It is said that the path to village graveyard passed through private land, and the landowner allegedly refused to allow Kuppan's relatives to take the body through his land.

Left with no options, Kuppan's family members charted a new course by carrying the body through a longer route. But they were yet to face the main obstacle. Since there was no direct path to the cremation ground, the funeral procession had to be halted on a bridge. The relatives then took out the body from funeral vehicle, kept it on a wooden platform and tied it with ropes before slowly rappelling it 20 feet to the ground where a small group of men were waiting.

A video of the incident, which was spreading in social media, showed a group of people standing on the bridge sending the wooden frame with the body down with the help of ropes, while another group, who were beneath the bridge, receiving it. The incident has once again brought to light the long-standing demand of villagers for a graveyard site.

Some locals alleged that they had submitted several petitions to the officials concerned but in vain. They said that they used to perform the last rites of their departed ones at another location. But, lack of a cremation platform and adequate space forced them to look for alternate sites.