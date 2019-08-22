History-sheeter murdered in filmy style attack at Tamil Nadu hotel

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A three-member gang carried out a filmy style murder when they barged into a hotel and killed a 37-year-old rowdy using sickles and country bombs in Chidambaram on Tuesday night.

Police said Kozhi Pandiyan, a resident of Annamalai Nagar in Chidambaram, had ten cases, including a murder case, against him. Police suspect the Tuesday’s murder could be a fall out of Pandiyan’s involvement in an earlier murder case.

“On Tuesday around 9:30 pm, Pandiayan along with his driver had gone to a hotel near Rajah Muthiah Medical College in Chidambaram. While he was having dinner, three unknown men who had come on a bike attacked Pandiyan with a sickle,” said police adding, “When Pandiyan tried to run, the men chased him and threw country bombs at him. Pandiyan succumbed on the spot. Meanwhile, the three accused managed to flee the spot.”

The Annamalai Nagar police registered a case and sent the body for autopsy. The police have also recovered an unexploded country bomb that was hurled at Pandiyan.

Speaking to Express, Chidambram DSP S Karthikeyan said, “In 2014 two persons – Rajesh and ‘Ambulance’ Kumar, who did not have criminal records - were murdered by a group of men and Pandiyan was allegedly involved in the case.

“Hence, we suspect that Pandiyan was killed as revenge for the death of Rajesh and Kumar. Additionally, one Sangarlal, another suspect involved in the 2014 case was also killed by unknown men in a similar manner at Sriperumbudur on Wednesday at 4:30 pm. We suspect a connection between the two murders.”

A four-member police team will be probing the case to nab the accused at the earliest, added the DSP.