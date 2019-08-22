Home States Tamil Nadu

History-sheeter murdered in filmy style attack at Tamil Nadu hotel

 A three-member gang carried out a filmy style murder when they barged into a hotel and killed a 37-year-old rowdy using sickles and country bombs in Chidambaram on Tuesday night.

Published: 22nd August 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A three-member gang carried out a filmy style murder when they barged into a hotel and killed a 37-year-old rowdy using sickles and country bombs in Chidambaram on Tuesday night.

Police said Kozhi Pandiyan, a resident of Annamalai Nagar in Chidambaram, had ten cases, including a murder case, against him. Police suspect the Tuesday’s murder could be a fall out of Pandiyan’s involvement in an earlier murder case.

“On Tuesday around 9:30 pm, Pandiayan along with his driver had gone to a hotel near Rajah Muthiah Medical College in Chidambaram. While he was having dinner, three unknown men who had come on a bike attacked Pandiyan with a sickle,” said police adding, “When Pandiyan tried to run, the men chased him and threw country bombs at him. Pandiyan succumbed on the spot. Meanwhile, the three accused managed to flee the spot.”

The Annamalai Nagar police registered a case and sent the body for autopsy. The police have also recovered an unexploded country bomb that was hurled at Pandiyan.

Speaking to Express, Chidambram DSP S Karthikeyan said, “In 2014 two persons – Rajesh and ‘Ambulance’ Kumar, who did not have criminal records - were murdered by a group of men and Pandiyan was allegedly involved in the case. 

“Hence, we suspect that Pandiyan was killed as revenge for the death of Rajesh and Kumar. Additionally, one Sangarlal, another suspect involved in the 2014 case was also killed by unknown men in a similar manner at Sriperumbudur on Wednesday at 4:30 pm. We suspect a connection between the two murders.”
A four-member police team will be probing the case to nab the accused at the earliest, added the DSP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp